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"Veres" became the first quarterfinalist of the Ukrainian Cup, defeating "Livyi Bereh"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

"Veres" defeated "Livyi Bereh" 1–0 in the Ukrainian Cup round of 16. The only goal was scored by Wesley Pomba after the match was delayed due to an air raid.

"Veres" became the first quarterfinalist of the Ukrainian Cup, defeating "Livyi Bereh"

Rivne's "Veres" defeated "Livyi Bereh" in the round of 16 of the Ukrainian Cup and became the first participant in the tournament's quarterfinals, reports UNN. 

Details

The match at the "Livyi Bereh Arena" stadium was scheduled to begin at 13:00, but was postponed due to an air attack in the Kyiv region. The opening whistle sounded at around 14:30. 

The score in the encounter was opened toward the end of the first half by Veres winger Wesley Pomba—the Brazilian broke into the penalty area, beat Andrii Yakymiv, and shot past Roman Zhmurko. 

Pomba's goal remained the only one of the match, and thus "Veres" became the first participant in the Ukrainian Cup quarterfinals. 

The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 1626.10.26, 16:28 • 59521 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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