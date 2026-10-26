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The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1736 views

On October 27, Shakhtar will host Dynamo in the first Ukrainian clásico of the season. The winners of the single-leg ties will advance to the quarterfinals.

The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 16

On Tuesday, October 27, the Round of 16 of the Ukrainian Football Cup begins and will run through Thursday. On Tuesday, Ukrainian fans will already be able to watch the first Ukrainian classic of the season, as Shakhtar Donetsk host the reigning Cup holders, Dynamo Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

The first matches will take place on Tuesday, October 27. At 13:00, Livyi Bereh Kyiv and Veres Rivne will meet at the Arena Livyi Bereh stadium.

Then, at 18:00, the first Ukrainian classic of the season will take place, with Shakhtar Donetsk hosting the reigning Cup holders, Dynamo Kyiv, at Arena Lviv.

The teams are meeting at this stage for the second consecutive time. Last year, Dynamo celebrated a comeback victory over the Miners and ultimately won the trophy.

“Dynamo” is the winner of the Ukrainian Football Cup20.05.26, 20:33 • 81276 views

In cup competitions (the Ukrainian Cup + the Ukrainian Super Cup + European competitions), the teams have played 34 matches against each other: 11 Dynamo wins, 9 draws, and 14 Shakhtar wins.

On 8 occasions, the winner was decided in a penalty shootout, with complete parity here—four wins for each opponent. In two other cases, the winner was determined in extra time.

On Wednesday, October 28, Mayak Rivne will face Kharkiv at Sarny-Arena, while Chernihiv will meet Epitsentr from Kamianets-Podilskyi at Chernihiv-Arena.

Both matches will begin at 11:00.

At 13:00, Ukrainian fans will have two more matches to look forward to: LNZ Cherkasy will face Metalist Kharkiv at Cherkasy-Arena, while Polissia Zhytomyr will host amateur side Novyi Rozdil from the Lviv region.

The final two matches will take place on Thursday, October 29: at 13:00, Zorya Luhansk will host Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium, while at 18:00 Karpaty Lviv will face Oleksandriya at Ukraina Stadium.

The winners of the one-match Round of 16 ties will advance to the quarterfinals. According to the Ukrainian Cup regulations, in the event of a draw in regular time, a penalty shootout will take place immediately—without extra time.

The matches will be available to watch on the MEGOGO OTT platform and on the UPL TV channel.

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Pavlo Bashynskyi

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