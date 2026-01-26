$43.140.03
12:45 PM • 978 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
11:57 AM • 4752 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 12128 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 13087 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
10:01 AM • 28316 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 17024 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
08:52 AM • 30347 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
07:43 AM • 21775 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27121 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 36825 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
Threat of a new shutdown: Democrats in the US Senate threaten to block government funding
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
10:01 AM • 28326 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 18708 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
08:52 AM • 30352 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 109044 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New Year
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?
Financial Times

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine exposed another of Naryshkin's manipulations regarding Russian "superweapons"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported a new information attack by the Kremlin, aimed at intimidating Western countries with widely publicized samples of new weapons. Naryshkin's statements about successful missile tests are part of a disinformation strategy.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine exposed another of Naryshkin's manipulations regarding Russian "superweapons"

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported a new information attack by the Kremlin aimed at intimidating Western countries with widely publicized samples of the latest weapons. The director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, in his latest interview, once again announced "stunning" successes in missile tests, trying to exert psychological pressure on Ukraine's international partners. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In his statements, Naryshkin claims that Western intelligence agencies were shocked by the completion of tests of the Burevestnik missile and the Poseidon underwater vehicle. However, Ukrainian intelligence emphasizes that these statements are part of a disinformation strategy. In fact, most of the Burevestnik launches between 2016 and 2019 ended in failures, and the technical characteristics of this weapon are significantly exaggerated by Russian propaganda.

NATO strengthens Arctic presence: British Marines transition to year-round deployment in Norway11.01.26, 02:46 • 10272 views

A similar situation is observed with the use of the Oreshnik missile. Despite Moscow's attempts to present it as a unique weapon unattainable by air defense systems, a number of unsuccessful launches have been recorded. Previous attempts by the Kremlin to use this factor to blackmail Europe did not have the expected effect, so Naryshkin was forced to return to the banal rhetoric of threats.

Failed special operations of Russian intelligence

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine notes that Naryshkin, as a long-time associate of Putin, regularly organizes information "special operations" against European countries. Most of these measures, aimed at splitting Western unity, ended in complete failure due to the low quality of preparation and the obviousness of the lies being spread.

Putin's old friend Naryshkin has repeatedly tried to publicly spread blatant disinformation and organize information "SVR special operations" against Europe. However, most of these "special operations" ended in complete failure, so now the head of the SVR has resorted to banal threats and intimidation.

- reported the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service. 

"Yandex" leaks user information to the Russian authorities - Foreign Intelligence Service30.12.25, 01:49 • 3374 views

Stepan Haftko

