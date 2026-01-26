The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported a new information attack by the Kremlin aimed at intimidating Western countries with widely publicized samples of the latest weapons. The director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, in his latest interview, once again announced "stunning" successes in missile tests, trying to exert psychological pressure on Ukraine's international partners. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In his statements, Naryshkin claims that Western intelligence agencies were shocked by the completion of tests of the Burevestnik missile and the Poseidon underwater vehicle. However, Ukrainian intelligence emphasizes that these statements are part of a disinformation strategy. In fact, most of the Burevestnik launches between 2016 and 2019 ended in failures, and the technical characteristics of this weapon are significantly exaggerated by Russian propaganda.

A similar situation is observed with the use of the Oreshnik missile. Despite Moscow's attempts to present it as a unique weapon unattainable by air defense systems, a number of unsuccessful launches have been recorded. Previous attempts by the Kremlin to use this factor to blackmail Europe did not have the expected effect, so Naryshkin was forced to return to the banal rhetoric of threats.

Failed special operations of Russian intelligence

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine notes that Naryshkin, as a long-time associate of Putin, regularly organizes information "special operations" against European countries. Most of these measures, aimed at splitting Western unity, ended in complete failure due to the low quality of preparation and the obviousness of the lies being spread.

Putin's old friend Naryshkin has repeatedly tried to publicly spread blatant disinformation and organize information "SVR special operations" against Europe. However, most of these "special operations" ended in complete failure, so now the head of the SVR has resorted to banal threats and intimidation. - reported the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service.

