The favorite for the position of UN secretary-general said that the organization is afraid to take risks for peace

$44.980.1050.350.09
ukenru
12:17 AM • 1582 views
UAVs with AI control will bypass air defense systems – Ukraine is preparing a large-scale operation to block airports in russia
11:17 PM • 6350 views
The US has again denied Trump's involvement in restricting satellite communications for Ukraine, but there is a nuance
10:38 PM • 9110 views
A dangerous virus that has already claimed 130 lives is rapidly spreading across Europe
09:37 PM • 10965 views
Nawrocki warned what easing sanctions against Russia could lead to
09:10 PM • 11332 views
"Milan" thrashed "Salzburg", while "Juventus" defeated "Celta" – how the Europa League matches on October 15 endedPhoto
08:58 PM • 11338 views
The sky over Moscow has emptied out—hundreds of Ukrainian UAVs and other airborne targets are heading there.
08:38 PM • 10739 views
Ukraine is counting on Belgian F-16s to combat jet-powered "Shaheds" – Zelenskyy after meeting with the kingVideo
October 15, 06:38 PM • 20056 views
Ihor Kuzin was dismissed from the position of Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine
October 15, 05:02 PM • 26984 views
A month of strikes could leave three of Ukraine’s megacities without electricity, water, and heat: NYT reveals Russia’s plans
October 15, 04:33 PM • 23106 views
On October 16, some regions of Ukraine will face power outage schedules — how many groups will be without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
4.8m/s
74%
755mm
Popular news
Poland plans to triple the minimum amount of funds required for foreigners to enterOctober 15, 03:33 PM • 6796 views
Protests over Trump's son-in-law's project have been raging in Albania for a third day: dozens reported injured and detainedOctober 15, 06:10 PM • 6000 views
An attack by jet-powered "Shaheds" left Lutsk without electricity and waterVideoOctober 15, 06:15 PM • 15219 views
Died more than 70,000 years ago – an unusual burial and the remains of a Neanderthal bearing signs of murder were discovered in IraqOctober 15, 06:32 PM • 15415 views
"The Godfather" star Al Pacino to receive award from actors' guild06:46 PM • 13026 views
Publications
The water disappeared after shelling or a blackout: how to find a safe source and properly store suppliesOctober 15, 03:55 PM • 31795 views
Chicory: how it benefits digestion and who should consume it with caution
Exclusive
October 15, 01:05 PM • 33224 views
The Navy destroyed four Su-34 aircraft, with two more hit — what is known about the carrier of guided aerial bombs used to terrorize UkrainePhotoVideoOctober 15, 12:19 PM • 36901 views
There is no need to destroy what works: the Aerospace Association warns of risks to the aviation industry due to changes to the reservation rulesPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 10:58 AM • 50141 views
The case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: how prolonging the trial could help the accused avoid responsibility
Exclusive
October 15, 08:40 AM • 76225 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Emmanuel Macron
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Lutsk
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zendaya is preparing a new film, details of which Hollywood is still keeping under wraps12:06 AM • 586 views
“Sherlock” and “The Hobbit” star Martin Freeman secretly married an actress 21 years his juniorPhoto11:06 PM • 1698 views
Trump’s new press secretary embroiled in scandal over her legal education and an unsuccessful response to journalists10:06 PM • 2810 views
Motria from "The Kaidash Family" will be looking for love — Antonina Khyzhniak will become the new "The Bachelorette"Video09:06 PM • 3970 views
"The Godfather" star Al Pacino to receive award from actors' guild06:46 PM • 13044 views
Actual
Film
Series
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
Storm Shadow cruise missile

The favorite for the position of UN secretary-general said that the organization is afraid to take risks for peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Rebeca Grynspan said that the UN avoids risks and should work more actively on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. She also proposed reducing bureaucracy.

The favorite for the position of UN secretary-general said that the organization is afraid to take risks for peace
Photo: Reuters

The United Nations has become overly cautious and lost its willingness to take risks in the interest of resolving international conflicts. The next secretary-general must be prepared for diplomatic failures and new attempts to achieve peace. One of the leading contenders for the post of UN chief, Rebeca Grynspan, said this in an interview with Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The 70-year-old economist and former vice president of Costa Rica criticized the organization’s current work, saying it should become more actively involved in resolving wars, particularly in Ukraine and the Middle East.

I think the UN has become too risk-averse. We need to be ready to pay the price of refusal, the price of failure, and try again. That is the UN’s job

– Grynspan emphasized.

Grynspan proposes cutting bureaucracy and changing the approach to diplomacy

The candidate also advocated reducing the number of positions, eliminating duplication of functions among UN agencies, and reforming governance. At the same time, she warned that simply cutting costs without structural changes could only make the situation worse.

As an example, Grynspan cited her own experience leading the UN Conference on Trade and Development, where, she said, she managed to cut 20% of positions.

She also mentioned the negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2022. In her view, it is precisely quiet diplomacy that makes it possible to find solutions even in conflicts involving permanent members of the Security Council.

We did not approach the press. It was quiet diplomacy that worked

– she noted.

The statements came ahead of a new UN Security Council survey on candidates for the post of secretary-general. The organization’s current chief, António Guterres, will complete his second term on December 31, 2026.

162 votes "in favor": Ukraine elected to the UN Human Rights Council13.10.26, 21:12 • 14363 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
United Nations Security Council
United Nations
Ukraine