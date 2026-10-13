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162 votes "in favor": Ukraine elected to the UN Human Rights Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The UN General Assembly elected Ukraine to the Human Rights Council. The decision was supported by 162 states amid Russian aggression.

162 votes "in favor": Ukraine elected to the UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations General Assembly elected Ukraine to the UN Human Rights Council. This was reported by the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN, according to UNN.

Details

Permanent Representative of Ukraine Andrii Melnyk noted that 162 countries supported the decision.

This is a genuine breakthrough, without any exaggeration. This is a true record of support at the UN, which our—small but professional—diplomatic team worked on for more than a year. The Human Rights Council is the principal institution of the entire UN system that ensures the protection of human rights around the world

 — Melnyk said in a statement.

The ambassador added that Ukraine was ready to make a significant contribution to this cause, especially in the context of Russian aggression.

We sincerely thank all 162 UN member states that supported us today

— he concluded.

We remind you

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Andrii Melnyk stated that Ukraine was ready for direct negotiations with Russia to ensure a just and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter, but Kyiv’s patience was not unlimited.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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