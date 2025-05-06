$41.600.11
The ex-head of the TCC may lose 5.5 million hryvnias of assets, which were found to be unreasonable by monitoring the way of life

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1958 views

The family of the former head of the Zaporizhzhia TCC was found to have unjustified assets worth 5.5 million hryvnias. SAP prosecutors have filed a lawsuit to the court to recover these assets to the state revenue.

The ex-head of the TCC may lose 5.5 million hryvnias of assets, which were found to be unreasonable by monitoring the way of life

Tens of thousands of dollars of the Zaporizhzhia TCC, a house with a land plot and two cars owned by the ex-head of the regional TCC, were found to be unreasonable by the experts of the NACP, SBI and SAP during the lifestyle monitoring.

UNN reports with reference to the press services of the relevant agencies.

Details

During the inspection of the former head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, signs of acquisition of unjustified assets in the amount of UAH 5.5 million were detected.

The prosecutor has filed a lawsuit to recognize unjustified assets and recover them to the state revenue (civil confiscation), which are used by the family of the former head of the Zaporizhzhia TCC.

It is about:

  • house with a land plot;
    • two cars registered to the official's wife;
      • apartment registered to the official's daughter;

        It also concerns 20,000 US dollars, which he acquired together with his wife.

        The NACP analyzed the income and expenses of the official's family and found it impossible to acquire the specified property at the expense of legal income.

        The conclusion states, in particular, that the specified property was purchased for cash. But at the same time, the family spent legal income mostly non-cash.

        SAP prosecutors have filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court. The results of the civil case will be announced later.

        Recall

        In 2024, the Office of the Ombudsman received 1,560 appeals regarding violations of rights by the TCC. Lubinets believes that the situation is worsening.

        The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine reported on the recovery of UAH 2.5 billion of Russian assets to the state budget. Registers have also been created to document war crimes, protect deported children and record damages.

        In Mykolaiv region, a man will be tried who promised to "exonerate" from the TCC for 4,500 dollars05.05.25, 02:32 • 4378 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        United States dollar
        Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
        Zaporizhzhia
        Mykolaiv
