In Mykolaiv region, a man will be tried who promised to "exonerate" from the TCC for 4,500 dollars
Kyiv • UNN
The State Bureau of Investigation has completed the investigation into a resident of Mykolaiv, who for money "resolved issues" with conscription. He faces up to 5 years in prison.
A man who "resolved issues" with conscription near the military recruitment center for $4,500 will be tried in Mykolaiv. He faces up to 5 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in Telegram.
Details
The SBI has completed an investigation into a resident of Mykolaiv who, together with an employee of the local military recruitment center, extorted bribes from relatives of those liable for military service.
According to the investigation, a citizen was taken to the military recruitment center to verify military registration documents. While relatives were waiting, a civilian approached them and offered to "negotiate" for $4,500, promising to influence officials at the military recruitment center to release the man home.
It is noted that the indictment has already been sent to court. The defendant faces up to 5 years in prison.
The investigation against the employee of the recruitment center has been separated into a separate proceeding.
Recall
A 34-year-old man was detained in Kyiv for organizing a scheme for the illegal departure of those liable for military service abroad for $50,000. In particular, the man helped to process all the necessary documents for medical examination and military recruitment center.
