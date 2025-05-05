$41.590.00
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
May 4, 01:59 PM • 17179 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 73517 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 128772 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 131104 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 88097 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 89060 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 93332 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 65078 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 77560 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 126161 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

In Mykolaiv region, a man will be tried who promised to "exonerate" from the TCC for 4,500 dollars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed the investigation into a resident of Mykolaiv, who for money "resolved issues" with conscription. He faces up to 5 years in prison.

Details

A man who "resolved issues" with conscription near the military recruitment center for $4,500 will be tried in Mykolaiv. He faces up to 5 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in Telegram.

Details

The SBI has completed an investigation into a resident of Mykolaiv who, together with an employee of the local military recruitment center, extorted bribes from relatives of those liable for military service.

According to the investigation, a citizen was taken to the military recruitment center to verify military registration documents. While relatives were waiting, a civilian approached them and offered to "negotiate" for $4,500, promising to influence officials at the military recruitment center to release the man home.

- the SBI said in a statement.

It is noted that the indictment has already been sent to court. The defendant faces up to 5 years in prison.

The investigation against the employee of the recruitment center has been separated into a separate proceeding.

Recall

A 34-year-old man was detained in Kyiv for organizing a scheme for the illegal departure of those liable for military service abroad for $50,000. In particular, the man helped to process all the necessary documents for medical examination and military recruitment center.

TCC violations: Lubinets reported more than 1,500 complaints from citizens01.05.25, 10:58 • 10464 views

