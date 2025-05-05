In Mykolaiv region, a man will be tried who promised to "exonerate" from the TCC for 4,500 dollars

A man who "resolved issues" with conscription near the military recruitment center for $4,500 will be tried in Mykolaiv. He faces up to 5 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in Telegram.

Details

The SBI has completed an investigation into a resident of Mykolaiv who, together with an employee of the local military recruitment center, extorted bribes from relatives of those liable for military service.

According to the investigation, a citizen was taken to the military recruitment center to verify military registration documents. While relatives were waiting, a civilian approached them and offered to "negotiate" for $4,500, promising to influence officials at the military recruitment center to release the man home. - the SBI said in a statement.

It is noted that the indictment has already been sent to court. The defendant faces up to 5 years in prison.

The investigation against the employee of the recruitment center has been separated into a separate proceeding.

Recall

A 34-year-old man was detained in Kyiv for organizing a scheme for the illegal departure of those liable for military service abroad for $50,000. In particular, the man helped to process all the necessary documents for medical examination and military recruitment center.

