TCC violations: Lubinets reported more than 1,500 complaints from citizens

In 2024, the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine received 1,560 appeals from citizens who believed that their rights were being violated by territorial recruitment and social support centers. Lubinets announced this during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In 2024, I received 1,560 appeals from citizens of Ukraine who believed that their rights were violated during mobilization measures. - Lubinets noted.

The Ombudsman noted that, in his opinion, the situation in this direction is deteriorating.

We really, in my opinion, have a deteriorating situation - said Lubinets.

Addition

In Kyiv, a fight broke out between a soldier and a civilian. The Kyiv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support explained that the man behaved aggressively towards the soldier and used a gas canister against him.

In the Izmail district of Odesa region, a man was detained who threatened to use weapons against the military at a checkpoint. He faces up to 8 years of imprisonment for obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.