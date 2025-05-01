TCC violations: Lubinets reported more than 1,500 complaints from citizens
Kyiv • UNN
In 2024, the Ombudsman's Office received 1,560 appeals regarding violations of rights by the TCC. Lubinets believes that the situation is getting worse.
In 2024, the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine received 1,560 appeals from citizens who believed that their rights were being violated by territorial recruitment and social support centers. Lubinets announced this during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, writes UNN.
In 2024, I received 1,560 appeals from citizens of Ukraine who believed that their rights were violated during mobilization measures.
The Ombudsman noted that, in his opinion, the situation in this direction is deteriorating.
We really, in my opinion, have a deteriorating situation
In Kyiv, a fight broke out between a soldier and a civilian. The Kyiv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support explained that the man behaved aggressively towards the soldier and used a gas canister against him.
In the Izmail district of Odesa region, a man was detained who threatened to use weapons against the military at a checkpoint. He faces up to 8 years of imprisonment for obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.