The EU will provide humanitarian aid to Lebanon worth 30 million euros

The European Commission has announced that humanitarian aid worth 30 million euros will be sent to Lebanon in connection with the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. This was reported by UNN with reference to the European Commission.

Details

The new emergency assistance package will provide urgent food aid, shelter and medical assistance, as well as other essential support. The European Commission is also facilitating the delivery of material assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to Beirut.

The European Commission noted that in this way, the EU has already provided more than €100 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon this year.

We are increasing our humanitarian assistance to the people of Lebanon. Our new funding will ensure that civilians receive much-needed assistance at this very difficult time. We continue to call for a ceasefire (...) as well as the release of all hostages - said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Recall

Due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon, the UN warns of the risk of a new wave of refugees to Europe. About a million Lebanese have already become internally displaced, accounting for 20% of the country's population.