The EU suspects Meta of violating the law: the company faces a multibillion-dollar fine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 68612 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 76979 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 97774 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 176804 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 222482 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137141 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365013 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180847 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149154 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197664 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 68635 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 63450 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 77007 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 78375 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 97801 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6100 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9802 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14302 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35543 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37285 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The EU suspects Meta of violating the law: the company faces a multibillion-dollar fine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15289 views

The European Commission has accused Meta of violating the Digital Markets Act with its "pay or opt-in" advertising model, which forces users to consent to the use of their personal data for personalized advertising or pay a subscription fee. The company faces a fine of up to 10% of its global annual revenue.

The EU suspects Meta of violating the law: the company faces a multibillion-dollar fine

The European Commission has accused  Meta of violating the new European rules of the Digital Markets Act because of its "pay or play" advertising model. This was reported by UNN with reference to the European Commission's decision.

Details

At the end of last year, Meta launched an ad-free subscription service that allows European Facebook and Instagram users to pay up to €12.99 per month for ad-free versions. The alternative is versions with personalized ads.

Nevertheless, the European Commission stated that this choice forces users to consent to the (use of) their personal data and does not provide them with a less personalized but equivalent version of Meta social networks.

The Commission believes that the proposed Meta model:

  • Does not allow users to choose a service that uses less of their personal data, but is otherwise equivalent to a service based on "personalized advertising".
  • Does not allow users to exercise their right to free consent to the combination of their personal data.

Meta now has the opportunity to exercise its right of defense by examining the documents in the Commission's file and providing a written response to the Commission's preliminary findings. The Commission will conclude its investigation within 12 months from the date of opening of the proceedings on March 25, 2024.

If the preliminary findings of the Commission's investigation are confirmed, the EU could impose a fine on Meta equivalent to 10% of its global annual revenue, i.e. billions of euros. Fines can reach 20% in case of repeated violations

- the European Commission summarized.

If the preliminary findings of the Commission's investigation are confirmed, the EU could impose a fine on Meta equivalent to 10% of its global annual revenue , i.e. billions of euros. Fines can reach 20% in case of repeated violations.

Addendum

According to the Financial Times , Meta disagrees with the EC's decision. The company expects a constructive dialogue with EU representatives on this issue.

A subscription that allows for the removal of ads complies with the rules of the highest court in Europe and the DMA. We look forward to further constructive dialog with the European Commission to conclude this investigation

- said in a statement Meta.

Recall

The European Commission suspects that Apple is "unlawfully suppressing competition" through its Apple Store app store. The company now faces a fine of up to 10% of its annual revenue.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
European Commission
Financial Times
Europe
Apple Inc.
Facebook
Instagram
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40