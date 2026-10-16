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The EU supports Ukraine but has not found €70 billion for 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

EU leaders supported Ukraine and pressure on Russia but did not agree on funding. Zelenskyy requested at least €70 billion for 2027.

The EU supports Ukraine but has not found €70 billion for 2027

Leaders of the European Union at the summit in Brussels reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and their readiness to increase pressure on Russia. At the same time, the issue of financing Ukraine's needs for 2027 remained unresolved. DW reports, writes UNN.

Details

President of the European Council António Costa emphasized that sanctions against Moscow would remain in force until the war ends. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also stated that pressure on Russia needed to be increased due to its failure to comply with the proposed energy truce.

During the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that next year the country would need at least 70 billion euros in additional aid for defense, weapons procurement, and support for the economy.

This is a realistic amount. And I ask you to find this support

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

The European Union is seeking sources of funding

European leaders agreed that Ukraine's financial needs must be covered, but no specific decision on allocating the funds has yet been made. The European Commission was instructed to prepare the relevant proposals.

The issue of additional deliveries of air defense systems also remains unresolved. Against the backdrop of the funding shortage, the EU has once again stepped up discussions on the possibility of confiscating frozen Russian assets.

At the same time, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas acknowledged the difficulties in relations with the United States. According to her, Europe is trying to persuade Washington to increase pressure on Russia to bring the war to an end.

But, of course, you can see that it is very difficult with our American allies

– Kallas noted.

Ukraine needs at least €70 billion from the EU; this is a realistic amount — Zelenskyy16.10.26, 17:54 • 2710 views

Stepan Haftko

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