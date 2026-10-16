Ukraine needs at least €70 billion from the EU; this is a realistic amount — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to EU countries to allocate at least €70 billion in additional aid to Ukraine next year for defense, weapons, and strengthening resilience. He stated this during an address to participants of the European Council summit on October 16, reports UNN.

Details

Next year, the war will cost €155 billion. And we need at least €70 billion additionally from you—for defense, weapons, and our resilience. This is a realistic amount. And I ask you to find this support. It will help us deter Russia — Zelenskyy's statement says.

The president also said that Ukraine needs financial assistance to produce more drones and stop Russian assaults on the front line.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded with a smile to a question about whether he believes that he is being treated as a "scapegoat" in the problems of the United States.