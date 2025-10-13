$41.600.10
The EU is working on allocating an additional 100 million euros to support Ukraine in winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

The European Union has already allocated 800 million euros to support Ukraine this winter and is working on an additional 100 million euros for generators, shelters and equipment. The EU will also provide 2 million euros for drones, 10 million for a Special Tribunal on Russia's crime of aggression, and 6 million for the rehabilitation of deported children and victims of sexual violence.

The European Union has already mobilized 800 million euros to support Ukraine this winter. Work is underway to allocate an additional 100 million euros for generators, shelters, equipment, and gear. This was stated by the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, during a joint press conference with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Details

This year, the European Union is providing Ukraine with a record level of military support… The European Union has already mobilized 800 million euros to support Ukraine this winter. We are working on an additional 100 million euros for generators, shelters, equipment, and gear. As we discussed with Sybiha, Russia has destroyed any hopes for peace, so we plan to act in the long term. The EU will allocate 2 million euros for drones for Ukraine

 - Kallas stated.

She also announced the allocation of 10 million euros for the launch of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression. In addition, according to her, the EU will allocate 6 million euros to support the rehabilitation of children deported by Russia and victims of sexual violence.

Addition

Oksana Savchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, stated that Ukraine needs to modify its protection of critical infrastructure facilities, as the enemy is not sleeping and most likely has information on how fortifications were made and how facilities are protected, so it is necessary to maneuver.

Anna Murashko

