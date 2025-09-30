$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
08:28 AM • 4020 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 4614 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 8066 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 10898 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
04:27 AM • 14563 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 19428 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 53321 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 109875 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 55690 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 58290 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5m/s
68%
758mm
Popular news
Estonian Foreign Ministry urges citizens to refrain from traveling to BelarusSeptember 29, 10:43 PM • 5812 views
Ukrainian faces 4 years in prison for setting fire to Ikea in Vilnius - LRTSeptember 29, 11:15 PM • 15353 views
Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks near Serebryanka - DeepStateSeptember 29, 11:40 PM • 10614 views
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in UkraineSeptember 30, 12:34 AM • 16926 views
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNSSeptember 30, 01:57 AM • 13622 views
Publications
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 4040 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 53323 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 109880 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 58291 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 60804 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Lithuania
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 17633 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 20012 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 32561 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 40763 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 37729 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
S-400 missile system
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4684 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an agreement with Ukraine to allocate 2 billion euros for drones. She also proposed the idea of a reparations loan based on immobilized Russian sovereign assets.

Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones

The European side and Ukraine have an agreement to allocate 2 billion euros for drones, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a press statement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday, writes UNN.

We need to provide military assistance to Ukraine. If we continue to consider Ukraine our first line of defense, we need to increase our military assistance. In particular, we have agreed with Ukraine on the allocation of 2 billion euros for drones. This will allow Ukraine to increase its drone production capabilities and allow the EU to benefit from these technologies.

- said von der Leyen.

EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg30.09.25, 07:06 • 19434 views

However, according to her, "a structured solution for military support is needed." "That is why I put forward the idea of a reparations loan based on immobilized Russian sovereign assets. The loan will not be issued in a lump sum, but in tranches and under certain conditions. We will strengthen our defense industry by ensuring that part of the loan is used for purchases in Europe and with European participation. Importantly, there will be no seizure of assets. Ukraine must repay the loan if Russia pays reparations. The guilty party must be held accountable," von der Leyen emphasized.

EU's plan for €140 billion loan from Russian assets for Ukraine: Bloomberg learned details26.09.25, 14:27 • 3171 view

The head of the European Commission also pointed to increased economic pressure on Russia. "Our sanctions are working. Russia's GDP growth is projected to slow from 4.3% in 2024 to 0.9% in 2025. We need to increase the pressure. To this end, we have proposed a new package of sanctions, which includes tough measures in the energy sector, financial services, and trade. One of its key elements is a ban on LNG imports from Russia," she noted.

EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India19.09.25, 15:00 • 42219 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
Mark Rutte
European Commission
NATO
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine