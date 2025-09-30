Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones

The European side and Ukraine have an agreement to allocate 2 billion euros for drones, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a press statement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday, writes UNN.

We need to provide military assistance to Ukraine. If we continue to consider Ukraine our first line of defense, we need to increase our military assistance. In particular, we have agreed with Ukraine on the allocation of 2 billion euros for drones. This will allow Ukraine to increase its drone production capabilities and allow the EU to benefit from these technologies. - said von der Leyen.

However, according to her, "a structured solution for military support is needed." "That is why I put forward the idea of a reparations loan based on immobilized Russian sovereign assets. The loan will not be issued in a lump sum, but in tranches and under certain conditions. We will strengthen our defense industry by ensuring that part of the loan is used for purchases in Europe and with European participation. Importantly, there will be no seizure of assets. Ukraine must repay the loan if Russia pays reparations. The guilty party must be held accountable," von der Leyen emphasized.

The head of the European Commission also pointed to increased economic pressure on Russia. "Our sanctions are working. Russia's GDP growth is projected to slow from 4.3% in 2024 to 0.9% in 2025. We need to increase the pressure. To this end, we have proposed a new package of sanctions, which includes tough measures in the energy sector, financial services, and trade. One of its key elements is a ban on LNG imports from Russia," she noted.

