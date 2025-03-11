The EU is ready to play its full role in future peace negotiations - von der Leyen
Kyiv • UNN
Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the American-Ukrainian talks on a 30-day ceasefire and the restoration of aid. The EU is ready to participate in future peace negotiations.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Union welcomes the news from Jeddah about the American-Ukrainian negotiations, including the proposal for a ceasefire agreement, and emphasized that the EU is ready to play its full role in future peace talks together with its partners. Von der Leyen wrote this on social media X, reports UNN.
We welcome today's news from Jeddah about the American-Ukrainian negotiations, including the proposal for a ceasefire agreement and the resumption of intelligence sharing and security assistance from the United States. This is a positive development that could be a step towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine. Now the ball is in Russia's court. The EU is ready to play its full role in future peace talks together with its partners
Recall
A meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the USA took place in Jeddah. The Office of the President published a joint statement following the meeting.
It states that:
Ukraine is ready to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire on the condition of simultaneous compliance by the Russian Federation.
The USA immediately cancels the pause in intelligence sharing and resumes security assistance to Ukraine.
Zelensky and Trump agreed to conclude a resource agreement as soon as possible.