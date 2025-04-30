EU is investing 910 million euros in defense, for the first time Ukraine may be involved in projects

The European Commission is investing 910 million euros under the European Defence Fund (EDF) programme to create a strong and innovative defence industry in Europe, and for the first time the Ukrainian defence industry can be involved in the fund's projects. This is reported on the official website of the European Commission, writes UNN.

Details

It is explained that the investment of 910 million euros is aimed at overcoming key gaps in the defence capabilities of EU countries, such as the mobility of armed forces and protection against drones, through innovation and cooperation between European science and industry.



"Moreover, and for the first time, the Ukrainian defence industry can be involved in EDF projects," the European Commission said.

"Strengthening cooperation between the Ukrainian and European defence industries is based on the awareness-raising efforts of the EU Defence Innovation Office in Kyiv, aimed at developing closer ties and further integrating Ukraine into the European defence industrial base, strengthening common security and innovation goals," the statement said.

Also, these EDF investments, as indicated, will contribute to the development of Europe's defence industry in accordance with the European Commission's ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030 initiative. This project aims to strengthen pan-European defence capabilities and a common White Paper on European Defence Readiness by 2030, which defines a new approach to defence and identifies investment needs.

Reference

The European Defence Fund (EDF) is the EU's main instrument to support cooperation in defence research and development. Its budget is EUR 7.3 billion for 2021-2027. The Fund promotes collaboration between companies of all sizes and research institutions across the EU and Norway.

In addition, the EDF promotes the transformation and expansion of the EU's defence ecosystem, which is based on the EU Defence Innovation Scheme (EUDIS).

Addition

EU finance ministers earlier reportedly began discussions on the creation of a European Defence Mechanism (EDM) for joint weapon procurement. Countries outside the EU, such as Ukraine, will be able to join the fund.

The EU has officially launched the FMBTech project with a budget of EUR 19 million. It has brought together 26 organisations from 13 countries to modernise tanks for modern combat conditions. The aim of the project is to create manoeuvrable and intelligent tanks.