For drones and missiles: EU has allocated another €2.86 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine

On October 14, the European Commission announced the allocation of €2.86 billion to Ukraine for drones, missiles and urgent battlefield needs. Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi confirmed this, UNN reports.

Today, the European Commission allocated €2.86 billion to Ukraine as part of the defence component of the €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan. The funding will be used for drones, air defence systems, missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems and ammunition - the European institution reported.

"Europe's unwavering support for Ukraine is more important than ever. To help protect its skies, save lives and defend its land. With today's payment, we are continuing to meet Ukraine's most urgent operational needs. Including drones and missiles," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented on X.

The EU has allocated another €2.86 billion to Ukraine as part of the defence component of the Ukraine Support Loan. Against the backdrop of intensified Russian attacks on our cities and critical infrastructure, this support is vital. More drones, air defence systems, missiles and ammunition mean more reliable protection for our people and stronger capabilities for our defenders on the front line.We continue to work with our European partners to ensure that the remainder of the defence funding is provided without delay - Koretskyi confirmed.

He said that he sincerely thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius and all EU member states "for their unwavering commitment to Ukraine's defence and our common European security."

For drones and missiles: Ukraine received another €1.2 billion from the EU