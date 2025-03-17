EU discussed the risks in negotiations with Russia with the US, but Russia is not sitting down at the negotiating table - Kallas
Kyiv • UNN
EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas stated that the EU discussed possible risks in negotiations with Russia with the US. There are currently no negotiations, as Russia does not want to sit down at the negotiating table.
EU representatives held talks with their American counterparts last week, where they expressed concern about elements that could be brought up by the Russians during peace negotiations on the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, but there is no negotiating table yet, because Russia is not sitting at the negotiating table, said the head of EU diplomacy, Kaya Kallas, following the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, writes UNN.
We are discussing these matters with different interlocuters, and it is right now really shuttle diplomacy, because there is no negotiation table. Of course, we last week also had meetings with American counterparts, also voiced our worries about different elements that could be brought up by the Russians, and what to take into account, but right now, as we see, there is no negotiation table yet, because Russia is not coming to negotiation table
Let us remind you
Ukraine and the United States held talks in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it".
According to the statement, the United States was to inform the Russian Federation that reciprocity on the part of Russia is key to achieving peace.
US President Donald Trump said about productive talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 13.
On that day, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days. But, according to him, "there are nuances" about this.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing to refuse this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.
Later, Russia said that dictator Vladimir Putin conveyed "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.