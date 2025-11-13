$42.040.02
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:39 PM • 13433 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
11:45 AM • 15415 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 40509 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 30459 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 33107 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 35775 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32878 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 28137 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21623 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
Publications
Exclusives
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13446 views

EU ministers discussed financing for Ukraine, supporting the idea of a reparations loan. This option is considered the most feasible for covering the deficit without additional burden on member states.

EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"

EU Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said that ministers of the bloc's member states held "productive" talks on further financing for Ukraine, with "member states expressing broad support for the European Commission's continued work on a reparations loan," UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

"It was widely recognized that this option is the most feasible way to quickly cover Ukraine's funding gap without creating a significant additional burden for member states," Dombrovskis said.

Without naming Belgium, he added that "engagement with member states to address remaining concerns" would continue.

Von der Leyen confirmed the allocation of almost 6 billion euros to Ukraine13.11.25, 10:22 • 2072 views

"An alternative option would be for the EU to finance a reparations loan to Ukraine through borrowing, rather than using the remaining funds associated with immobilized Russian assets. However, member states would help cover the interest costs of the loan until its repayment, in order to maintain grant-like support for Ukraine," he said.

The European Commissioner added that "another option would be to provide similar support to Ukraine, but in the form of grants, which would entail significant direct costs for member states over a short period of time."

The three options will be detailed in a separate document "in the near future."

Belgian PM criticized for stalling "reparation loan": media learned details and what the Belgian budget has to do with it25.10.25, 15:00 • 6658 views

Answering further questions, Dombrovskis acknowledged that "obviously, there are risks that need to be taken into account, particularly in the case of Belgium, and the European Commission is certainly working very seriously on this, and this is widely recognized."

At the same time, he added: "This interaction and work with the Belgian authorities in this direction continues, but it should be noted that there are always risks associated with actions and deterring the aggressor, but the risks of inaction and failure to deter the aggressor are even higher."

According to him, the UK and Canada are ready to replicate the EU's approach to reparations loans for Ukraine.

Dombrovskis also said that the UK and Canada have indicated to the EU that they are ready to "replicate a reparations loan-style approach related to immobilized Russian assets in their territories," effectively using them to finance further aid to Ukraine.

"We are also in contact, for example, with the Japanese authorities on the same issue," he said.

EU and Belgium fail to achieve breakthrough in negotiations on "reparations loan" for Ukraine - Media08.11.25, 12:00 • 4922 views

Julia Shramko

