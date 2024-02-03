The enemy struck 131 times at 19 localities in Zaporizhzhia over the last day

Over the past day, the occupants attacked the territory of 19 localities in Zaporizhzhia region 131 times. No one was killed or wounded. This was reported by the head of the JFO Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy army attacked the cities and villages of Zaporizhzhia region 131 times. In particular:

air strike on Orikhov;

fired at Mala Tokmachka and Zaliznychne with multiple rocket launchers;

40 UAVs attacked Gulyaypol, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Levadne, Charivne, Chervone, Chervonne, Poltavka and Pyatikhatky;

88 artillery strikes were launched at Gulyaypol, Orikhov, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Levadne, Poltavka, Plavni, Lobkove, Stepove, Kamianske and other frontline settlements.

There were 8 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure the statement said.

A reconnaissance UAV and two Russian Shaheeds were destroyed over Zaporizhzhia at night