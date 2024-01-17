A reconnaissance UAV and two Russian Shaheeds were destroyed over Zaporizhzhia at night

Overnight, the Defense Forces eliminated one reconnaissance drone and two Shahed attack drones in the skies over Zaporizhzhia. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the JFO Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Last night, the Southern Defense Forces destroyed 1 Supercam reconnaissance UAV and 2 Shahed kamikaze drones over the city of Zaporizhzhia. Thanks to our defenders! - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

In total, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shot down 19 enemy dronesthat attacked Ukraine on the night of January 17.

Russian troops attacked settlements in Zaporizhzhya region96 times yesterday, including 17 unmanned aerial vehicles. There are reports of the destruction of houses and infrastructure.