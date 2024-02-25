The enemy shelled seven communities in Sumy region in one day

During the day on February 25, the Russian military shelled Sumy region 32 times. 182 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Shalyhyne communities were under fire. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The Bilopil community was shelled with mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers. In total, there were 62 explosions on the territory of the community by the Russian Federation.

Krasnopilska was shelled by an FPV drone - 1 explosion. Artillery shelling (17 explosions) and mortar shelling (12 explosions) were also recorded.

Velykopysarivska community - shelling with AGS (5 explosions) and mortars (34 explosions) was recorded.

The Russian military shelled the Shalyhyne community with artillery and mortars. There were eight explosions.

Khotyn community is shelled by mortars, artillery and two drones from Russia.

Yunakivska community: 6 mortar explosions and 16 artillery explosions were recorded.

The Russian army dropped 10 mines on the Myropilska community.

