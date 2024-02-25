$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43104 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 169569 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99893 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 345534 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281674 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206754 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240723 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253825 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159969 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372661 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The enemy shelled seven communities in Sumy region in one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30942 views

During the day, the Russian military shelled seven settlements in Sumy region with artillery, mortars, drones and mines, recording 182 explosions.

The enemy shelled seven communities in Sumy region in one day

During the day on February 25, the Russian military shelled Sumy region 32 times. 182 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Shalyhyne communities were under fire. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The Bilopil community was shelled with mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers. In total, there were 62 explosions on the territory of the community by the Russian Federation.

Krasnopilska was shelled by an FPV drone - 1 explosion. Artillery shelling (17 explosions) and mortar shelling (12 explosions) were also recorded.

Velykopysarivska community - shelling with AGS (5 explosions) and mortars (34 explosions) was recorded.

The Russian military shelled the Shalyhyne community with artillery and mortars. There were eight explosions.

Khotyn community is shelled by mortars, artillery and two drones from Russia.

Yunakivska community: 6 mortar explosions and 16 artillery explosions were recorded.

The Russian army dropped 10 mines on the Myropilska community.

Sumy region: at least four people injured in Russian attacks19.02.24, 23:14 • 29628 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Bilopillia
Khotyn
Sums
