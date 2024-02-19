Sumy region: at least four people injured in Russian attacks

The Russian military shelled Sumy region more than fifty times. The occupiers directed fire at residents of 10 communities in the region. They fired from mortars, artillery, multiple rocket launchers and AGS. At least four people were reported wounded. The situation in the region was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russians fired 54 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 252 explosions from mortars, artillery, MLRS and AGS. Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyno-Bud, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled. - noted in the OBA.

Details

According to the regional authorities, residents of Novosloboda community suffered the most. The invaders fired 22 mines at them from the territory of the Russian Federation. They also launched an FPV drone. During one of the attacks, 4 civilians were injured. All the wounded were hospitalized.

In addition, as of 21.00, mortar attacks were recorded in Yunakivska and Seredyna Budska communities.

The enemy used artillery in combination with mortars to fire at Krasnopilska and

Znob-Novhorodska ATC.

The invaders attacked the Khotyn community from an enemy UAV, artillery and mortars.

Russians fired mortars and grenade launchers at Velykopysarivska and dropped three VOG-type shells from drones.

The enemy fired at the residents of Bilopillia with artillery, grenade launchers (LPG), mortars, infantry fighting vehicles, a tank and an FPV drone.

The Shalyhyne community was attacked by an enemy copter-type UAV, which the Russians used to drop 2 grenades (F-1). There were also 35 explosions from artillery shelling.

The Russians dropped 8 mines on the Esman community, shelled it with artillery and attacked it with air strikes, and a Russian plane launched 6 missiles (presumably NURS) at the community.

