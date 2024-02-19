Sumy region: at least four people injured in Russian attacks

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100954 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111285 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153921 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157593 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253874 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174883 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166006 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148431 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227775 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113102 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42255 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 24537 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 29605 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 35647 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 32955 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253882 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227778 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213621 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239272 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225898 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100957 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71159 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77728 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113583 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114447 views
Actual
Sumy region: at least four people injured in Russian attacks

Sumy region: at least four people injured in Russian attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29606 views

The Russian military shelled ten settlements in Sumy region more than fifty times, injuring at least four civilians.

The Russian military shelled Sumy region more than fifty times. The occupiers directed fire at residents of 10 communities in the region. They fired from mortars, artillery, multiple rocket launchers and AGS. At least four people were reported wounded. The situation in the region was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russians fired 54 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 252 explosions from mortars, artillery, MLRS and AGS. Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyno-Bud, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled.

- noted in the OBA.

Details

According to the regional authorities, residents of Novosloboda community suffered the most. The invaders fired 22 mines at them from the territory of the Russian Federation. They also launched an FPV drone. During one of the attacks, 4 civilians were injured. All the wounded were hospitalized.

In addition, as of 21.00, mortar attacks were recorded in Yunakivska and Seredyna Budska communities.

The enemy used artillery in combination with mortars to fire at Krasnopilska and

Znob-Novhorodska ATC.

The invaders attacked the Khotyn community from an enemy UAV, artillery and mortars.

Russians fired mortars and grenade launchers at Velykopysarivska and dropped three VOG-type shells from drones.

Man killed in Zaporizhzhia by Russian strike19.02.24, 23:05 • 26672 views

The enemy fired at the residents of Bilopillia with artillery, grenade launchers (LPG), mortars, infantry fighting vehicles, a tank and an FPV drone.

The Shalyhyne community was attacked by an enemy copter-type UAV, which the Russians used to drop 2 grenades (F-1). There were also 35 explosions from artillery shelling.

The Russians dropped 8 mines on the Esman community, shelled it with artillery and attacked it with air strikes, and a Russian plane launched 6 missiles (presumably NURS) at the community.

Air raid on Vilkhuvatka village: law enforcement officers show the consequences of the attack and initiate criminal proceedings19.02.24, 22:36 • 31784 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
bilopilliaBilopillia
khotynKhotyn
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
sumySums

Contact us about advertising