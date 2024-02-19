Air raid on Vilkhuvatka village: law enforcement officers show the consequences of the attack and initiate criminal proceedings

The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office showed how the village of Vilkhuvatka looks like after the Russian air raid. The agency also noted that an investigation into the shelling, which injured a woman, has already begun, UNN reports.

A civilian woman was injured as a result of air strikes on a village in Kupyansk district. Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the prosecutor's office said.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 19, at approximately 17:00, the Russian armed forces conducted air strikes on the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district.

According to preliminary data, the enemy dropped two bombs on the village directly on residential areas. Rescuers pulled a wounded woman from the rubble of one of the destroyed houses.

A 74-year-old woman was under the rubble. The rescuers freed her. After that, the victim was transported in a fire truck to meet an emergency medical team and handed over to doctors. - said the SES.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian army dropped aerial bombs on the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv region. According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, there are destroyed houses, one woman was pulled out of the rubble