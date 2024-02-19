ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Air raid on Vilkhuvatka village: law enforcement officers show the consequences of the attack and initiate criminal proceedings

Air raid on Vilkhuvatka village: law enforcement officers show the consequences of the attack and initiate criminal proceedings

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31781 views

A civilian woman was injured as a result of Russian airstrikes on a village in Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region, Ukraine.

The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office showed how the village of Vilkhuvatka looks like after the Russian air raid. The agency also noted that an investigation into the shelling, which injured a woman, has already begun, UNN reports.

A civilian woman was injured as a result of air strikes on a village in Kupyansk district. Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the prosecutor's office said.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 19, at approximately 17:00, the Russian armed forces conducted air strikes on the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district.

According to preliminary data, the enemy dropped two bombs on the village directly on residential areas. Rescuers pulled a wounded woman from the rubble of one of the destroyed houses.

A 74-year-old woman was under the rubble. The rescuers freed her. After that, the victim was transported in a fire truck to meet an emergency medical team and handed over to doctors.

- said the SES.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian army dropped aerial bombs on the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv region. According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, there are destroyed houses, one woman was pulled out of the rubble

Image
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergenciesMultimedia
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

