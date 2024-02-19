Man killed in Zaporizhzhia by Russian strike

Russians killed another civilian during the shelling of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

On the afternoon of February 19, Russian occupants reportedly shelled two villages of the Ternuvata community in Zaporizhzhia district with artillery.

In Lisne village, a man was killed by enemy fire.

In Lyubytske, a civilian building was damaged by Russian artillery.

