The enemy launched a massive missile and air strike: the General Staff reported on the situation at the front

October 5, 03:08 PM • 11800 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 32888 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 57992 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 76042 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 140420 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 117421 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 107820 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 139073 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 110673 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 49301 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Sadovyi emphasized that the situation in Lviv is very difficult after the enemy attackOctober 5, 12:12 PM • 12403 views
In Kyiv, three teenagers beat a schoolboy on a playground, police reactedPhotoOctober 5, 12:15 PM • 4968 views
Zelenskyy announced a meeting of G7 sanctions coordinators on the supply of foreign components to the Russian FederationOctober 5, 01:56 PM • 3648 views
Ihnat on flight patterns of missiles and drones in Telegram channels: the main requirement is not to harmOctober 5, 02:18 PM • 6838 views
Kyiv Regional TCC and SP denies theft of a cat by its employees03:51 PM • 7634 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 140424 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 78756 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 91581 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 139073 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 110673 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Andriy Sadovyi
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 45744 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 43412 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 117421 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 53168 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 55145 views
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Financial Times
TikTok
Bild

The enemy launched a massive missile and air strike: the General Staff reported on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

On October 5, 192 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian troops launched 53 missile strikes, 40 air strikes, dropped 77 guided aerial bombs, used 1862 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2983 shellings.

The enemy launched a massive missile and air strike: the General Staff reported on the situation at the front

Since the beginning of October 5, 192 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops launched a massive missile and air strike with 53 missiles and 40 air strikes, dropping 77 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, 1862 kamikaze drones were used and 2983 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out.

- the General Staff said.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven assault actions of the occupiers, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropping seven guided bombs, and also carried out 123 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 29 times in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Otradne, Bologivka, Kutkivka, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, and Zapadne. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Kupiansk and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy attacks, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, Karpivka, Torske, and towards Cherneshchyna and Drobycheve. Battles continue in one location.

Nine assault actions of the enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance near Yampil, Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, and Fedorivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk direction.

If Russia wins the war in Ukraine, Poland will face defeat - Donald Tusk02.10.25, 15:36 • 4470 views

In the Toretsk direction, Russians advanced 15 times on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka. The Defense Forces stopped 12 enemy attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 39 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Zvirove, Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Kozatske, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Fily. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 133 occupiers were neutralized, 83 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a tank, two armored combat vehicles, two units of automotive equipment, four unmanned aerial vehicles, two units of special equipment; two control points for unmanned aerial vehicles, two units of special equipment, and one enemy cannon were damaged.

- the summary says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through our defenders' defenses 39 times in the areas of the settlements of Myrny, Pidubne, Novoselivka, Sichneve, Novoiehorivka, Ternove, Sosnivka, Kamyshivakha, Vorone, Maliivka, Berezove, Kalynivske, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka. Battles continue in seven locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Poltavka. The settlement of Zaliznychne was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Stepove and Plavni. The enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge. The settlement of Antonivka was under air strikes.

"In other directions – no significant changes," the General Staff added.

Recall

On October 4, Russian occupiers lost 870 military personnel and 379 units of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.10.25 amount to 1,115,250 liquidated personnel.

Turkish Foreign Minister predicts a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine war negotiations in a few months05.10.25, 05:37 • 20698 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine