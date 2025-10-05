The enemy launched a massive missile and air strike: the General Staff reported on the situation at the front

Since the beginning of October 5, 192 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that Russian troops launched a massive missile and air strike with 53 missiles and 40 air strikes, dropping 77 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, 1862 kamikaze drones were used and 2983 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out. - the General Staff said.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven assault actions of the occupiers, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropping seven guided bombs, and also carried out 123 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 29 times in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Otradne, Bologivka, Kutkivka, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, and Zapadne. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Kupiansk and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy attacks, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, Karpivka, Torske, and towards Cherneshchyna and Drobycheve. Battles continue in one location.

Nine assault actions of the enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance near Yampil, Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, and Fedorivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians advanced 15 times on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka. The Defense Forces stopped 12 enemy attacks, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 39 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Zvirove, Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Kozatske, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Fily. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, today in this direction, 133 occupiers were neutralized, 83 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a tank, two armored combat vehicles, two units of automotive equipment, four unmanned aerial vehicles, two units of special equipment; two control points for unmanned aerial vehicles, two units of special equipment, and one enemy cannon were damaged. - the summary says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through our defenders' defenses 39 times in the areas of the settlements of Myrny, Pidubne, Novoselivka, Sichneve, Novoiehorivka, Ternove, Sosnivka, Kamyshivakha, Vorone, Maliivka, Berezove, Kalynivske, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka. Battles continue in seven locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Poltavka. The settlement of Zaliznychne was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Stepove and Plavni. The enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge. The settlement of Antonivka was under air strikes.

"In other directions – no significant changes," the General Staff added.

On October 4, Russian occupiers lost 870 military personnel and 379 units of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.10.25 amount to 1,115,250 liquidated personnel.

