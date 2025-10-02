If Russia wins the war in Ukraine, Poland will face defeat - Donald Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war also concerns his country. If Ukraine loses, Poland will also face defeat, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The head of the Polish government recalled recent incidents of Russian UAVs invading the airspace of European countries, including Poland. He urged not to live in illusions about the current situation in the region and the world in general.

He also added that this war "is not abstract for Poland," as numerous attempts to illegally cross the Polish border from Belarus occur daily. In addition, attacks on Polish soldiers have been recorded.

Not only because of our history, because of geography, we know something about Russia's intentions and plans. We know that if they defeat Ukraine, then in the future it will be the end of my country and Europe, I have no doubt about that - Tusk said.

Recall

One of the F-35A fighter jets of the Royal Netherlands Air Force had a "Shahed" attack UAV painted on it as a designation of the first target shot down by this aircraft over Poland. At the same time, other drones flew over Poland in September.