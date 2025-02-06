The enemy keeps one missile carrier in the Black Sea

One Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles continues to be on duty in the Black Sea . This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Navy.

Details

The Ukrainian Navy reports that as of 06:00 on February 06, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. At the same time, there are Russian ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship carrying Caliber cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, there are no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean, there are 6 enemy ships, 2 of which carry Caliber cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles - the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

Within 24 hours, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

6 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, 5 of which continued to the Bosphorus;

7 ships sailed to the Azov Sea, 6 of them from the Bosporus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Recall

Russia and Belarus have signed a security assurance treaty that provides for the possibility of using nuclear weapons. The document is designed for 10 years with automatic renewal and allows for the deployment of Russian military facilities in Belarus.

Western companies have earned $6.3 billion from the sale of tankers for the Russian shadow fleet