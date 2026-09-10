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The enemy continues to attack Ukraine: in the capital, a drone crashed into an office building, while warehouses are ablaze in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

Enemy drones and aerial bombs struck four Ukrainian cities. In Sumy, a woman was injured, and buildings and cars were damaged.

The enemy continues to attack Ukraine: in the capital, a drone crashed into an office building, while warehouses are ablaze in Dnipro

The enemy continues to launch strikes against Ukraine. Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Sumy are under attack, UNN reports.

Kyiv

As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, air defense forces are operating in the capital against enemy UAVs.

It later became known that a UAV fell onto a two-story office building in the Obolonskyi district.

Dnipro

The enemy struck Dnipro for the third time today, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration. 

Food warehouses caught fire. Information about casualties is being clarified 

- Hanzha said.

Kharkiv

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that an enemy jet-powered drone fell in the Kyivskyi district. The consequences are being clarified.

Sumy

According to the State Emergency Service, this afternoon a Russian drone struck one of the shopping and entertainment centers in the city of Sumy again. A fire broke out on the roof of the building. There was a threat of the fire spreading. Due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers suspended their work several times and proceeded to shelters.  The fire was extinguished. Preliminary information indicates that one woman was injured.

Less than an hour later, the enemy struck the city with guided aerial bombs. An apartment building, approximately 15 private households, two stores, and residents’ vehicles were damaged and destroyed. State Emergency Service specialists inspected the area: no fire sites were found, and residents were provided with all necessary assistance.

Antonina Tumanova

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