The enemy continues to attack Ukraine: a large-scale fire has broken out in the suburbs of Khmelnytskyi, while air defense is operating in Kyiv

The Russian army continues to attack Ukraine — a massive fire broke out in the outskirts of Khmelnytskyi, there are wounded in Vinnytsia, and air defense is operating in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Khmelnytskyi

According to local Telegram channels, the enemy attacked with drones, and a massive fire broke out in the outskirts of Khmelnytskyi.

The information has not yet been officially confirmed; it is also unknown whether there are any casualties.

Vinnytsia region

In the Vinnytsia region, it is known that two people were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

The strike damaged residential buildings and outbuildings. SES bomb disposal experts worked at the site and inspected the area for explosive objects. A psychologist provided support to three people, including a child.

Kyiv

Air defense forces are operating in the capital. As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, enemy UAVs are still heading toward the city.

There will be more enemy jet-powered drones: The Economist reports that russia has managed to halve the production cost of "Shahed" drones