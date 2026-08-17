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Defense Forces struck the occupiers’ drone base and the "Orion" station in Crimea - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3654 views

On the night of August 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Russian military targets. A UAV storage site in Hvardiiske, the "Orion" station in Novofedorivka, and repeaters were hit.

Defense Forces struck the occupiers’ drone base and the "Orion" station in Crimea - General Staff
file photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that a storage facility for attack UAVs and the enemy’s control equipment had been struck, UNN reports.

Details

"During the night of August 17, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers," the General Staff said in a statement.

A facility for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was struck in the area of Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. A fire was recorded on the facility’s premises

- the General Staff reported.

It added:

In addition, the ground control station for the "Orion" UAV was struck in Novofedorivka (the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea). Ukrainian troops also struck a ground-based relay station for controlling "Geran"/"Gerbera"-type attack UAVs in Olenivka, in Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russians, as well as a communication and power-supply point for a UAV relay station on the Tendra Spit in Kherson region

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plant17.08.26, 12:35 • 18277 views

Julia Shramko

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