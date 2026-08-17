Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plant

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the results of the strike on the Russian defense industry enterprise "Kamensky Combine" in the Rostov region — two workshops were destroyed and four damaged, UNN writes.

Following the strike on the night of August 16, 2026, against the "Kamensky Combine" enterprise in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, Russian Federation, the destruction of two workshops and damage to four more workshops producing explosives and propellants were confirmed — the General Staff reported.

"Kamensky Combine" is an enterprise of Russia's military-industrial complex that produces solid rocket fuel for ammunition for the "Uragan," "Smerch," and "Tornado-S" multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as for a number of missile systems and aviation weapons.

"Operations against the enemy's key military and military-industrial targets continue. To be continued!" the General Staff emphasized.

Over 2,000 km from the target — Ukrainian forces struck a petrochemical plant in Tyumen Oblast