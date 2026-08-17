Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plant
Kyiv • UNN
During the night of August 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the "Kamensky Plant" in Rostov Region. Two workshops were destroyed, and four more were damaged.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the results of the strike on the Russian defense industry enterprise "Kamensky Combine" in the Rostov region — two workshops were destroyed and four damaged, UNN writes.
Following the strike on the night of August 16, 2026, against the "Kamensky Combine" enterprise in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, Russian Federation, the destruction of two workshops and damage to four more workshops producing explosives and propellants were confirmed
"Kamensky Combine" is an enterprise of Russia's military-industrial complex that produces solid rocket fuel for ammunition for the "Uragan," "Smerch," and "Tornado-S" multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as for a number of missile systems and aviation weapons.
"Operations against the enemy's key military and military-industrial targets continue. To be continued!" the General Staff emphasized.
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