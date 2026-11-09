The Defense Forces struck a Russian Starlink jamming station in Donetsk region

During the night of November 9 and the preceding day, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck several important military facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

An interesting "trophy" was struck in the area of Sartana in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. A Russian Starlink suppression station was hit here; the occupiers had been trying to disrupt Ukrainian military personnel’s satellite communications with it. Fewer such enemy facilities mean more stable communications for our units and more precise operation of Ukrainian drones — the statement said.

The invaders suffered a significant blow to their stockpiles in Zaporizhzhia region. Ammunition depots were struck near Tokmak and Ostrykivka.

The list of facilities struck is rounded out by a logistics and materiel depot of the Russian army in the area of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region—another blow to the logistics of the Russian aggressor, the General Staff noted.

The General Staff emphasized that operations against the enemy’s key military targets will continue until Russia completely ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine.

The General Staff confirmed the destruction near St. Petersburg of a plant involved in supplying fuel for Iskanders