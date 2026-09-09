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The DIU has struck the missile carrier "Admiral Essen" again: details of the operation have emerged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Ukrainian intelligence struck the infrastructure of the Russian base in Novorossiysk and the frigate "Admiral Essen." A fire broke out on the ship's superstructure.

The DIU has struck the missile carrier "Admiral Essen" again: details of the operation have emerged

Ukrainian intelligence officers struck the infrastructure of Russia’s naval base in Novorossiysk, as well as the enemy frigate "Admiral Essen," which is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles, reports UNN, citing the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Details

On the night of September 9, 2026, operators of the Active Operations Department of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, as part of a deepstrike operation conducted jointly with other components of the country’s Defence Forces, struck the infrastructure of Russia’s naval base in Novorossiysk, as well as the enemy’s Project 11356 frigate "Admiral Essen."

As a result of the accurate strikes, a fire broke out on the deck superstructure of the "Essen."

The ship "Admiral Essen" is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles, which the aggressor state constantly uses for terrorist attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

Reminder

In August 2026, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian missile carriers "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov," as well as the patrol ship "Vasily Bykov."

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
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"Kalibr" (missile family)
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine