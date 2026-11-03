Death toll after Russia struck Komyshuvakha with a guided aerial bomb has risen to 31

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian KAB strike on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region on November 2 has risen to 31. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

As of 2:00 p.m. on November 3, 31 people are known to have been killed as a result of the Russian strike on November 2 on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia district - the State Emergency Service reported.

As indicated, search and rescue operations are ongoing. Canine units of the State Emergency Service are involved.

Russia’s strike on Komyshuvakha is one of the largest since the start of Russian invasion: region declared three days of mourning

Update

Earlier, it was reported that 29 people had been killed and 48 were missing as a result of the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha.

On November 2, the Russians attacked the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. As a result of the enemy strikes, the premises of an educational institution, an outbuilding, and vehicles were damaged. The prosecutor's office reported that people were under the rubble.