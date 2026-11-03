$45.350.1850.680.00
ukenru
04:44 AM • 32 views
In Russia, one of the largest oil refineries supplying fuel for military aviation was attackedPhotoVideo
04:17 AM • 3482 views
Ukraine and Russia will hold talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11 – Witkoff
03:17 AM • 9642 views
Russia managed to form only 4 of the 17 planned divisions due to heavy losses in the war against Ukraine
02:16 AM • 11631 views
Poland will hold the first large-scale exercises of the "coalition of the willing" to prepare for the deployment of troops in Ukraine
01:38 AM • 11168 views
Kyiv was protected by a special "dome" against jet-powered "Shaheds" – Flash
12:55 AM • 11992 views
The Czech Republic opposed the return of Russian hockey players to international tournaments until the war in Ukraine ends
11:52 PM • 15913 views
Russia has deployed 11 strategic bombers: when a strike on Ukraine is possible
11:03 PM • 16155 views
Drones are attacking Moscow; more than 18 explosions were heard in the Russian capital’s area – ATESH
November 2, 09:52 PM • 17716 views
Provocations in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka play into Russia’s hands – Azov commander Prokopenko reacts to the incidentVideo
November 2, 09:39 PM • 17530 views
In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographerVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Residents of an American city are outraged by noise from Musk's data center—the billionaire has decided to buy hundreds of homesNovember 2, 07:02 PM • 16689 views
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 16942 views
Trump's popularity among women in the US is plummeting — what the polls sayNovember 2, 09:13 PM • 12071 views
Lenny Kravitz denied rumors of his own deathNovember 2, 09:25 PM • 8728 views
The National Guard refused to station military personnel in a building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka10:52 PM • 10755 views
Publications
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 17062 views
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideoNovember 2, 05:35 PM • 27243 views
Nearly UAH 44 billion planned for military food: what will change in 2027November 2, 02:10 PM • 29284 views
How the amount of child support is determined and calculated from military personnel’s financial support — a detailed explanationPhotoNovember 2, 01:28 PM • 30758 views
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 06:35 AM • 53593 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Masoud Pezeshkian
Robert Pattinson
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendship04:05 AM • 524 views
In Italy, the investigation into the murder of director Pier Paolo Pasolini has been reopened after 51 years03:05 AM • 1094 views
An outbreak of "mouse fever" has been recorded in Russia; more than 1,500 people have fallen ill in five regions02:05 AM • 2202 views
Suki Waterhouse revealed how her relationship with Bradley Cooper changed her attitude toward her personal life01:05 AM • 2846 views
Scientists confirmed the existence of Egypt’s first female ruler, who reigned before the Giza pyramids were built12:06 AM • 4522 views
Actual
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Technology
Shahed-136

The Czech Republic opposed the return of Russian hockey players to international tournaments until the war in Ukraine ends

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11993 views

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš opposed the return of Russian hockey players to international tournaments until the war in Ukraine ends. The Czech Republic may bar them from participating in the World Junior Championship in Ostrava.

The Czech Republic opposed the return of Russian hockey players to international tournaments until the war in Ukraine ends

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said that Russian hockey players should not be allowed to participate in international championships until the war against Ukraine ends. He criticized the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to lift the ban on Russian athletes participating in competitions, Novinky.cz reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Babiš, the arbitration decision was wrong, and the Czech government shares the position that Russians should not be allowed to participate.

If it was decided once that Russian hockey players have no place there, then that is how it should remain. This should not change until the war ends

the prime minister stressed.

Czechia may bar Russians from the World Championship

The statement came amid the possible admission of Russian female hockey players to the Women's Under-18 World Championship, scheduled to take place in January in Ostrava, Czechia.

There is no point in bringing them back now, as if we believed that the war and the killing of people in Ukraine were normal. It is not normal, so we reject such a proposal

Babiš said.

Czech Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar also recalled that the country continues to ban the issuance of short-term visas to Russian citizens.

Germany is not ruling out relinquishing its hosting rights for World Ice Hockey Championship over Russia's participation02.11.26, 11:58 • 5636 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineSports
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Czech Republic
Ukraine