The Czech Embassy in Moscow was covered in offensive words. Prague is preparing a note of protest

The Czech embassy in Moscow was defaced with offensive words. The ambassador will personally hand over a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This was announced by the head of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavský, as reported by UNN.

This is what the Czech embassy in Moscow looks like after the vandalism. See for yourself. Ambassador Daniel Koštoval will personally hand over a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We will demand information about those detained and compensation for property damage. - Lipavský wrote and showed a photo of the embassy building.

He added that "every state must ensure the protection of diplomats and the security of representative offices; this attack is unacceptable."

Recall

During a night shelling of Kyiv, a Russian missile hit the Polish embassy, pierced the roof, and hit the kitchen area of the consular section. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the damage is considered minor - the embassy will continue to operate as usual.