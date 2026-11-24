Numerous adjournments of hearings in the case concerning the medical negligence of Odrex doctors prompted three women who also lost loved ones after treatment at this clinic to publicly address the presiding judge, Viktor Chaplytskyi. They called on him to ensure that the case was considered on its merits in a timely manner and to prevent unjustified delays. In a comment to UNN, lawyer Oleh Shram explained how indicative this situation is of Ukraine’s justice system, given that citizens are forced to publicly appeal to a judge with such requests.

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Olha Melai, Svitlana Huk, and Khrystyna Totkailo, who lost loved ones after treatment at Odrex, publicly appealed to Viktor Chaplytskyi, the presiding judge in case No. 522/696/26. The women fear that, due to the systematic adjournment of hearings, the case concerning the medical negligence of Odrex doctors could end without a verdict because the statute of limitations expires.

According to lawyer Oleh Shram, under Article 28 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, once criminal proceedings have been referred to a court, responsibility for compliance with reasonable time limits rests directly with the court. It is the presiding judge who must assess whether the reasons for the failure of participants in the proceedings to appear are valid and respond appropriately.

"If the defense or other participants unjustifiably disrupt hearings, the court should not remain a passive observer. It has procedural tools that make it possible to ensure an appropriate pace of proceedings," the lawyer emphasized.

Shram noted that the right to a defense is an unconditional guarantee for every defendant; however, it does not entail the right to abuse procedural opportunities and unjustifiably obstruct the consideration of a case.

How does the ECtHR protect the families of deceased patients after criminal cases are closed due to the expiry of the statute of limitations?

Do citizens have the right to publicly appeal to a judge?

According to the lawyer, the very fact of publicly appealing to the presiding judge with a request to ensure the timely consideration of criminal proceedings does not constitute interference in the administration of justice.

People have the right to draw public attention to court proceedings, speak about their concerns, and ask the court to use all mechanisms provided by law to ensure timely consideration…The right to a defense is fundamental, but it should not turn into an opportunity to unjustifiably delay court proceedings. The court must strike a balance between the rights of the accused and the rights of the victims, who also have a legitimate interest in having the circumstances of their loved ones’ deaths established and the case resolved judicially - the lawyer emphasized.

Shram also confirmed that there is a risk of avoiding criminal liability due to the expiry of the statute of limitations. At the same time, he said, the existence of such time limits should encourage the state to conduct investigations effectively and ensure timely judicial consideration.

Nevertheless, the situation in which the families of deceased patients are forced to publicly ask the court to ensure the timely consideration of a criminal case raises a much broader question: how effectively do the guarantees of access to justice provided by law work in Ukraine?

"Hornets' Nest" a year later: expert examinations, investigation, and the struggle of the families of deceased Odrex patients

We remind you

The Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa is continuing to hear the case concerning the medical negligence of doctors at the private Odrex clinic—surgeon Vitalii Rusakov and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. They are accused of improperly performing their professional duties, which caused grave consequences for a patient—the well-known Odesa businessman and founder of KADORR Group, Adnan Kivan, who died on October 27, 2024.

According to the investigation, after the surgical intervention, the doctors failed to provide the patient with proper treatment. In particular, the case concerns antibiotic therapy and the response to postoperative complications. According to the findings of a forensic medical examination, Kivan’s cause of death was sepsis. Neither of the accused admits guilt.

At the same time, the proceedings are systematically being postponed. According to UNN calculations, in September and October alone, the court managed to hold nine of the 29 scheduled hearings. Due to the conduct of the defendants’ lawyers, presiding judge Viktor Chaplytskyi appealed to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar for the second time.

Given that the statute of limitations for bringing the doctors to criminal liability may expire as early as autumn 2027, there is a risk that the case will end without a verdict.

The fourth motion to recuse the judge: how the trial over medical negligence by doctors at the Odrex clinic continues to be delayed