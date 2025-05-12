"The clock is ticking": Germany threatens Russia with sanctions for non-compliance with ceasefire demands

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known
Exclusive
11:05 AM • 4848 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 13788 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 19307 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 38072 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 27809 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 33067 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 56686 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32226 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 47877 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 69426 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.2m/s
33%
748mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 34895 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

06:36 AM • 10483 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 25621 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 47417 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

07:26 AM • 17075 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 38072 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 48043 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 56686 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 80532 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 187583 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 26097 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 28569 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 35997 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 116902 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 64793 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

"The clock is ticking": Germany threatens Russia with sanctions for non-compliance with ceasefire demands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

The German government, together with its European partners, plans to impose sanctions against Russia if the demands for a ceasefire are not met. Preparations for sanctions will begin immediately.

"The clock is ticking": Germany threatens Russia with sanctions for non-compliance with ceasefire demands

The German government, in coordination with European partners, intends to prepare sanctions against Russia if Moscow does not comply with the ceasefire demands, citing the new German government spokesman, Steffen Cornelius, reports tagesschau, writes UNN.

Details

If a ceasefire is not established during Monday, preparations for sanctions will be "launched", Cornelius said.

"The clock is ticking, we have twelve hours left until the end of this day," Cornelius said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 11 that he expects the Russian Federation to cease fire from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy and the leaders of several NATO countries spoke with Trump by telephone and stressed that they were ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday. During the 15-minute conversation, Zelenskyy and NATO leaders told Trump that if an ceasefire is agreed, Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the terms. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct talks with Ukraine on Thursday.

A few hours before Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Putin in Istanbul, Trump called on the President of Ukraine to accept the terms in a post on Truth Social.

Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, said that Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey will take place even if the Russian Federation does not agree to a ceasefire.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Brent
$66.08
Bitcoin
$104,525.80
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.41
Золото
$3,211.59
Ethereum
$2,559.77