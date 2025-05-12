"The clock is ticking": Germany threatens Russia with sanctions for non-compliance with ceasefire demands

The German government, in coordination with European partners, intends to prepare sanctions against Russia if Moscow does not comply with the ceasefire demands, citing the new German government spokesman, Steffen Cornelius, reports tagesschau, writes UNN.

Details

If a ceasefire is not established during Monday, preparations for sanctions will be "launched", Cornelius said.

"The clock is ticking, we have twelve hours left until the end of this day," Cornelius said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 11 that he expects the Russian Federation to cease fire from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy and the leaders of several NATO countries spoke with Trump by telephone and stressed that they were ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday. During the 15-minute conversation, Zelenskyy and NATO leaders told Trump that if an ceasefire is agreed, Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the terms. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct talks with Ukraine on Thursday.

A few hours before Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Putin in Istanbul, Trump called on the President of Ukraine to accept the terms in a post on Truth Social.

Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, said that Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey will take place even if the Russian Federation does not agree to a ceasefire.