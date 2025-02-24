ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“The cheapest guarantee of security": Kallas emphasizes that Ukraine should in the end become a part of NATO

“The cheapest guarantee of security": Kallas emphasizes that Ukraine should in the end become a part of NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23033 views

The EU foreign policy chief said that NATO membership is the strongest and cheapest security guarantee for Ukraine. She emphasized the irreversibility of Ukraine's path to the Alliance and praised the Ukrainian army as the strongest in Europe.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that NATO membership is the strongest and cheapest guarantee of security, emphasizing that Ukraine's path to the Alliance is irreversible, and that eventually Ukraine should also become part of NATO. She made the statement during a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports.

Details

"The strongest guarantee of security and, in fact, of the cheapest is NATO membership," emphasized EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

"We agreed that Ukraine's path to NATO is... irreversible. So we agreed this. So, in the end, Ukraine must be also part of NATO," Kallas said.

According to her, "if it is not at the first stage, then all the countries that have provided security guarantees should answer questions about troops on the ground, about the supply of ammunition, to actually guarantee security.

"I had a discussion with an American representative in Munich, and he said, you know, we need a strong NATO. I said: if you want a strong NATO, then accept Ukraine, because the strongest army in Europe is the Ukrainian army," Callas said.

Addendum

The strategic course of Ukraine's full membership in the EU and NATO  was enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine in February 2019.

At the 2021 NATO Summit in Brussels, NATO Heads of State and Government reaffirmed the 2008 Bucharest Summit decision on Ukraine's membership prospects.

The declaration following the NATO summit in Washington in 2024 stated that Ukraine is on an "irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
ukraineUkraine

