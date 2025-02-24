“The cheapest guarantee of security": Kallas emphasizes that Ukraine should in the end become a part of NATO

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that NATO membership is the strongest and cheapest guarantee of security, emphasizing that Ukraine's path to the Alliance is irreversible, and that eventually Ukraine should also become part of NATO. She made the statement during a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports.

"The strongest guarantee of security and, in fact, of the cheapest is NATO membership," emphasized EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

"We agreed that Ukraine's path to NATO is... irreversible. So we agreed this. So, in the end, Ukraine must be also part of NATO," Kallas said.

According to her, "if it is not at the first stage, then all the countries that have provided security guarantees should answer questions about troops on the ground, about the supply of ammunition, to actually guarantee security.

"I had a discussion with an American representative in Munich, and he said, you know, we need a strong NATO. I said: if you want a strong NATO, then accept Ukraine, because the strongest army in Europe is the Ukrainian army," Callas said.

The strategic course of Ukraine's full membership in the EU and NATO was enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine in February 2019.

At the 2021 NATO Summit in Brussels, NATO Heads of State and Government reaffirmed the 2008 Bucharest Summit decision on Ukraine's membership prospects.

The declaration following the NATO summit in Washington in 2024 stated that Ukraine is on an "irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership".