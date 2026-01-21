$43.180.08
The Central Election Commission proposes a 6-month transitional period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
The Central Election Commission proposes a 6-month transitional period between the end of martial law and the start of elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

The Central Election Commission proposes establishing a six-month transitional period between the end of martial law and the start of the election process. This period will allow for preparation for elections, taking into account the consequences of the war and mass displacement.

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine proposes to establish a six-month period between the end of martial law and the beginning of the election process during elections. This is stated on the CEC website, writes UNN.

Details

Didenko presented the body's developments during a meeting of the subgroup on administrative issues of the working group on the preparation of comprehensive legislative proposals regarding the specifics of organizing and conducting elections in a special period and post-war elections.

The co-chair of the subgroup, in addition to Didenko, is People's Deputy Olena Shuliak, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning.

According to Didenko, the commission had several tasks, including facilitating parliamentary and inter-institutional discussion on preparing for post-war elections. At the same time, the document it prepared "is not comprehensive and does not answer all questions, but it is a basis for further dialogue."

The comprehensive proposals of the CEC are aimed at legislative regulation of:

  • election appointment deadlines;
    • a transitional period for preparing for the election process, taking into account the consequences of the war and mass displacement;
      • the exercise of electoral rights by internally displaced persons, military personnel, and voters abroad;
        • information support and campaigning abroad;
          • countering foreign interference and implementing security protocols.

            In particular, the head of the CEC informed that the Commission proposes to establish a 6-month preparatory (or transitional) period after the termination of martial law and before the start of the election process. At the same time, the terms of the election process remain unchanged – 90 days for the election of the President of Ukraine and 60 days for the election of People's Deputies of Ukraine

            - the message says.

            Didenko explained that the preparatory period is needed, in particular, to assess the possibility of holding elections in certain territories, analyze the readiness of the electoral infrastructure taking into account the consequences of the war, conduct an analysis and calculations of costs by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the creation of additional foreign polling stations, and ensure the interaction of registers to clarify information about voters.

            He separately pointed out the norms for ensuring the electoral rights of displaced persons, military personnel, and voters abroad. According to Didenko, further liberalization of procedures for changing the electoral address and polling place is proposed.

            The commission also proposes to enshrine at the legislative level the norm that elections are not organized or held on the territory of Russia and Belarus, although Ukrainian voters from there will be able to vote in neighboring safe states.

            The head of the commission also emphasized the need for effective tools to counter foreign interference and develop security protocols during elections.

            According to the CEC, Olena Shuliak reported that her committee is currently considering 23 draft laws related to various aspects of elections.

            Olga Rozgon

