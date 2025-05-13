The Cannes Film Festival will open its program with three films about the war in Ukraine

On Tuesday, May 13, during the opening of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, there will be a special screening of three films dedicated to the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that this "Day of Ukraine" aims to tell about the dedication of artists, authors and journalists who talk about the conflict that is taking place in the very heart of Europe and has been going on for three years. The program emphasizes the Cannes Film Festival's desire to highlight important world events through cinema:

Zelensky — Yves Jeuland, Lisa Vapné et Ariane Chemin (France 2025, 2h15) a documentary story about Volodymyr Zelensky's path from actor to President during the war; Notre Guerre — Bernard-Henri Lévy, directed by Bernard-Henri Lévy and Marc Roussel (2025, France-Ukraine, 1h18) a new film from the fronts of Pokrovsk and Sumy, where French volunteers are fighting side by side with Ukrainian soldiers; À 2000 mètres d’Andriivka — a new work by Mstyslav Chernov, the author of "20 Days in Mariupol", about the war in Donetsk region.

This event is organized jointly with France Télévisions and Brut., official partners of the festival, and will take place in the Bazin Hall of the Palais des Festivals.

Addition

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13 to 24 in the charming city of Cannes, located on the sunny coast of the French Riviera. During these days, filmmakers, actors, and industry representatives from all over the world will compete for the highest award in the world of cinema – the Palme d'Or.

More than 100 film organizations have appealed to the EU and governments to support the independent film industry after Trump announced a plan to introduce tariffs on film imports. They call for the protection of support systems for independent cinema.