The Cannes Film Festival will open its program with three films about the war in Ukraine

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors
08:36 AM • 11985 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 12560 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 43203 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM • 54897 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 64432 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 55968 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 58671 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 96085 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 96236 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 37458 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
64%
747mm
Popular news

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

May 13, 12:27 AM • 24357 views

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 27589 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

May 13, 02:10 AM • 34193 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 30548 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 27788 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 11985 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 43203 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

05:00 AM • 54897 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 96085 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 96236 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 6488 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 7406 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 9598 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 42209 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 80352 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

The Cannes Film Festival will open its program with three films about the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1268 views

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will host a special screening of three films about the war in Ukraine. Among them are films about Zelensky, French volunteers and the war in Donbas.

The Cannes Film Festival will open its program with three films about the war in Ukraine

On Tuesday, May 13, during the opening of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, there will be a special screening of three films dedicated to the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that this "Day of Ukraine" aims to tell about the dedication of artists, authors and journalists who talk about the conflict that is taking place in the very heart of Europe and has been going on for three years. The program emphasizes the Cannes Film Festival's desire to highlight important world events through cinema:

  1. Zelensky — Yves Jeuland, Lisa Vapné et Ariane Chemin (France 2025, 2h15) a documentary story about Volodymyr Zelensky's path from actor to President during the war;
    1. Notre Guerre — Bernard-Henri Lévy, directed by Bernard-Henri Lévy and Marc Roussel (2025, France-Ukraine, 1h18) a new film from the fronts of Pokrovsk and Sumy, where French volunteers are fighting side by side with Ukrainian soldiers;
      1. À 2000 mètres d’Andriivka — a new work by Mstyslav Chernov, the author of "20 Days in Mariupol", about the war in Donetsk region.

        This event is organized jointly with France Télévisions and Brut., official partners of the festival, and will take place in the Bazin Hall of the Palais des Festivals.

        Addition

        The 78th Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13 to 24 in the charming city of Cannes, located on the sunny coast of the French Riviera. During these days, filmmakers, actors, and industry representatives from all over the world will compete for the highest award in the world of cinema – the Palme d'Or.

        More than 100 film organizations have appealed to the EU and governments to support the independent film industry after Trump announced a plan to introduce tariffs on film imports. They call for the protection of support systems for independent cinema.

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        WarCultureNews of the World
        Cannes
        Donald Trump
        European Union
        France
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $65.24
        Bitcoin
        $102,664.20
        S&P 500
        $5,831.31
        Tesla
        $316.72
        Газ TTF
        $35.34
        Золото
        $3,259.49
        Ethereum
        $2,461.17