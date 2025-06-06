The Cabinet will appeal to the Verkhovna Rada if there is a need to increase expenditures for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second half of the year

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 12586 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 72907 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 127136 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 95909 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 90272 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 87334 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65169 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92100 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65297 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50626 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
66%
750mm
Popular news

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

June 6, 01:00 AM • 48070 views

Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

June 6, 01:38 AM • 21464 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 56065 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

June 6, 03:23 AM • 30989 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

June 6, 03:29 AM • 24073 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 81142 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 167553 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 175146 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 232677 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 273277 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 984 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 115939 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 80622 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 123804 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 348295 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

The Cabinet will appeal to the Verkhovna Rada if there is a need to increase expenditures for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second half of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal stated that the government may appeal to the Verkhovna Rada to increase expenditures for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2025, if there is a need. The Ministry of Finance is preparing for a budget review.

The Cabinet will appeal to the Verkhovna Rada if there is a need to increase expenditures for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second half of the year

If in the second half of the year there is a need to increase expenditures on financing the Armed Forces, the government will appeal to the Verkhovna Rada. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the "Question Time" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

Shmyhal commented on whether a revision of the state budget for 2025 is planned in terms of increasing defense spending.

If in the second half of the year the Armed Forces of Ukraine need it, then we will carefully inventory all their calculations, check with the Ministry of Finance and appeal to the parliament if necessary for the amount of support for the Armed Forces

- said Shmyhal. 

Addition 

Earlier, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that Ukraine does not have enough money to purchase weapons - approximately 400 billion hryvnias. He believes that the budget needs to be revised.

On June 5, Minister of Finance Marchenko stated that funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently insufficient, so the Ministry of Finance is preparing to revise the state budget for 2025. At the same time, a plan for the case of prolonged hostilities in 2026 is also being prepared.

The National Bank is convinced that there will be no need or grounds to open an emission channel. There is an understanding of how to act when there is a need to cover the state budget deficit, effectively and safely for macroeconomic stability. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Serhiy Marchenko
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Denis Shmyhal
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9