The Cabinet will appeal to the Verkhovna Rada if there is a need to increase expenditures for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second half of the year

If in the second half of the year there is a need to increase expenditures on financing the Armed Forces, the government will appeal to the Verkhovna Rada. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the "Question Time" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

Shmyhal commented on whether a revision of the state budget for 2025 is planned in terms of increasing defense spending.

If in the second half of the year the Armed Forces of Ukraine need it, then we will carefully inventory all their calculations, check with the Ministry of Finance and appeal to the parliament if necessary for the amount of support for the Armed Forces - said Shmyhal.

Addition

Earlier, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that Ukraine does not have enough money to purchase weapons - approximately 400 billion hryvnias. He believes that the budget needs to be revised.

On June 5, Minister of Finance Marchenko stated that funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently insufficient, so the Ministry of Finance is preparing to revise the state budget for 2025. At the same time, a plan for the case of prolonged hostilities in 2026 is also being prepared.

The National Bank is convinced that there will be no need or grounds to open an emission channel. There is an understanding of how to act when there is a need to cover the state budget deficit, effectively and safely for macroeconomic stability.