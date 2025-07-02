$41.820.04
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 540 million for the restoration of housing damaged by Russia: who will receive the funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will allocate 540 million hryvnias to the communities of Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Izium, Bucha, and Makariv. The funds will be used to repair about 200 apartment buildings damaged as a result of Russian aggression, within the framework of the HOPE project with the support of the World Bank.

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 540 million for the restoration of housing damaged by Russia: who will receive the funds

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate 540 million hryvnias to the communities of Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Izium, Bucha, and Makariv for the restoration of about 200 apartment buildings that were damaged as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Thanks to the support of the World Bank within the HOPE project, we are intensifying the restoration of housing for Ukrainians. We are allocating 540 million hryvnias to the communities of Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Izium, Bucha, and Makariv. They will invest these funds in the repairs of about 200 apartment buildings damaged by Russian terrorists 

- Shmyhal said.

Details

Government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk announced that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure and conditions for providing a subvention from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of the project "Housing Repair for the Restoration of Rights and Opportunities of People (HOPE)".

It is stipulated that the subvention is aimed at developing project documentation and carrying out major repairs of apartment buildings damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The subvention in the amount of 540 million hryvnias from the state budget to local budgets has been distributed for the implementation of the project "Housing Repair for the Restoration of Rights and Opportunities of People (HOPE)

Recall

Ukraine signed an agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank on providing 50 million euros for housing for internally displaced persons. The funds will go to provide over 1000 preferential mortgages.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

