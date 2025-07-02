The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 540 million for the restoration of housing damaged by Russia: who will receive the funds

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate 540 million hryvnias to the communities of Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Izium, Bucha, and Makariv for the restoration of about 200 apartment buildings that were damaged as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Thanks to the support of the World Bank within the HOPE project, we are intensifying the restoration of housing for Ukrainians. We are allocating 540 million hryvnias to the communities of Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Izium, Bucha, and Makariv. They will invest these funds in the repairs of about 200 apartment buildings damaged by Russian terrorists - Shmyhal said.

Details

Government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk announced that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure and conditions for providing a subvention from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of the project "Housing Repair for the Restoration of Rights and Opportunities of People (HOPE)".

It is stipulated that the subvention is aimed at developing project documentation and carrying out major repairs of apartment buildings damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The subvention in the amount of 540 million hryvnias from the state budget to local budgets has been distributed for the implementation of the project "Housing Repair for the Restoration of Rights and Opportunities of People (HOPE) Melnychuk , in turn, reported.

Recall

Ukraine signed an agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank on providing 50 million euros for housing for internally displaced persons. The funds will go to provide over 1000 preferential mortgages.