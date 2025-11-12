The Cabinet of Ministers suspended Energoatom Vice President Jakob Hartmut from work

The Cabinet of Ministers, based on materials received from NABU, decided to suspend Jakob Hartmut, Vice President of Energoatom and a member of the company's board, from work. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

We continue a set of decisions to restart the management of NNEGC "Energoatom". Based on materials received from NABU, the government decided to urgently suspend Jakob Hartmut, Vice President and board member, from work. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, the government also instructed the acting chairman of the board to suspend Dmytro Basov, the chief consultant to the president of NNEGC "Energoatom", who has already been notified of suspicion, as well as employees whose involvement in committing crimes is currently being investigated by law enforcement agencies, including:

Director of Finance and Budgeting;

Director of Legal Support;

Head of the separate unit "Centralized Procurement".

If, during the NABU investigation, the involvement of other employees in committing a crime is revealed, the acting chairman of the board is obliged to suspend them and assist in the investigation regarding these individuals. - Svyrydenko added.

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

The court chose a preventive measure for Dmytro Basov, Executive Director for Security of Energoatom, - detention for 60 days with the possibility of bail of 40 million hryvnias.