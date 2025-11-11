The Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of the supervisory board of Energoatom - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers prematurely terminated the powers of the supervisory board of Energoatom after the exposure of large-scale corruption schemes in the energy sector. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, the first decisions were made to restart NNEGC "Energoatom". The government prematurely terminated the powers of the company's supervisory board. In 2023, we began corporate reform. The composition of this supervisory body was selected through a competition. The full scope of influence, from appointing management to controlling the company's activities, lies with the supervisory board. It is important that the government did not interfere in its activities. The supervisory board must be responsible for the situation in the company," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, in consultation with international partners, must submit a new composition of the Supervisory Board for government approval within a week.

The task of the new composition is to quickly restart the management, conduct a full audit of the company, and provide comprehensive assistance to law enforcement agencies in investigating possible corruption facts. - added Svyrydenko.

In addition, the government instructed the State Audit Service to conduct an urgent audit of Energoatom, including procurement, the results of which are planned to be submitted to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

Addition

The supervisory board of Energoatom includes: Jarek Niewierowicz (chairman of the supervisory board), Michael Elliot Kirst (deputy chairman), Tymofiy Mylovanov, Vitaliy Petruk.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP conducted searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Tymofiy Mylovanov, former Minister of Economy, decided to resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of "Energoatom" after the exposure of large-scale corruption schemes in the energy sector.