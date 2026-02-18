The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to prepare the necessary resources for the passage and overcoming the consequences of spring floods

$43.260.09
Exclusive
04:17 PM • 6686 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 15055 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 12968 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 21307 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 18832 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 16089 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 20563 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 23739 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17265 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18156 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in UkraineFebruary 18, 09:27 AM • 13730 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian mediaFebruary 18, 09:58 AM • 22891 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 12605 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 9708 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 15209 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 3388 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 15034 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 15291 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 21297 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 56411 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 9848 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 12684 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 21343 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 33852 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 28941 views
The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to prepare the necessary resources for the passage and overcoming the consequences of spring floods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to prepare the necessary resources to overcome the consequences of spring floods. The Ministry of Economy and other agencies will provide proposals for supporting people and businesses.

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to prepare the necessary resources for the passage and overcoming the consequences of spring floods

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the responsible bodies to prepare the necessary resources for dealing with and overcoming the consequences of spring floods. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, at a Cabinet meeting, we instructed the responsible bodies, together with the regional military administrations, to prepare all necessary resources for dealing with and overcoming the consequences of floods and high waters, which we expect this spring," Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Emergency Service, must submit proposals for supporting people and businesses that may suffer from floods and high waters in the spring of 2026.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on operational work in communities, and in Kyiv in particular, in the context of the emergency energy situation. Together with Yulia Svyrydenko and Oleksandr Kubrakov, they identified the next priority steps.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

