The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to prepare the necessary resources for the passage and overcoming the consequences of spring floods

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the responsible bodies to prepare the necessary resources for dealing with and overcoming the consequences of spring floods. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

"Today, at a Cabinet meeting, we instructed the responsible bodies, together with the regional military administrations, to prepare all necessary resources for dealing with and overcoming the consequences of floods and high waters, which we expect this spring," Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Emergency Service, must submit proposals for supporting people and businesses that may suffer from floods and high waters in the spring of 2026.

