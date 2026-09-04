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The Cabinet allocated UAH 700 million less for the reconstruction of Vyshneve than it had promised

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The government allocated UAH 2.3 billion for the reconstruction of Vyshneve following the July 6 attack. Earlier, it had promised to allocate UAH 3.04 billion.

The Cabinet allocated UAH 700 million less for the reconstruction of Vyshneve than it had promised

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 2.3 billion for the restoration of Vyshneve in the Kyiv region to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling on July 6. UNN reports this, citing government directive No. 884-р dated September 3. 

Allocate UAH 2,300,046.8 thousand to the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development to provide compensation for the restoration of damaged housing, including for residents of the Vyshneve territorial community in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region who suffered as a result of the massive missile and drone attack on July 6, 2026

- the resolution states.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to make the aforementioned expenditures on a non-repayable basis using funds from the state budget's reserve fund. 

The compensation provided by the government will be distributed across two categories. Category A — UAH 1.4 billion. It will be received by 20,759 households. The funds are intended for the repair of:

  • apartments — up to UAH 200,000;
    • private houses — up to UAH 500,000.

      Category B — UAH 851 million. This part of the program will cover 2,498 households. The funds will be allocated for the repair of:

      • apartments — from UAH 200,000 to UAH 350,000;
        • private houses — from UAH 200,000 to UAH 500,000.

          Let us recall

          As a result of the Russian attack this night, Vyshneve recorded the largest destruction of the residential sector since the beginning of the full-scale invasion — 13 hectares of residential development.

          President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects the SBU and intelligence services to establish in detail what happened in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, where people were evacuated in the morning due to the threat of a repeat detonation.

          On July 8, then-Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said that the Cabinet of Ministers had instructed the relevant ministries to prepare a decision on allocating UAH 3.04 billion to support Vyshneve and eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling on July 6. 

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          War in UkraineKyiv region
          Evacuation
          State budget
          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
          War in Ukraine
          Kyiv Oblast
          Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
          Security Service of Ukraine
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
          Ukraine