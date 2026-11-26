With the assistance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General’s Office, UAH 78.28 million in unpaid corporate income tax was returned to the state budget. The funds were reimbursed by the company’s director, who is suspected of tax evasion, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, during 2023–2025, the company’s director purchased components for the production of technical goods from a related foreign company at prices higher than market rates.

In this way, he artificially increased the company’s expenses and reduced its taxable profit. At the same time, the director did not account for the difference between the contractual and market value of the components, violating the arm’s-length principle.

As a result of these actions, the taxable base was understated by almost UAH 435 million over three years, while the state budget received UAH 78.28 million less in corporate income tax.

During the pre-trial investigation, the director fully compensated the state for the damages caused.

The prosecutors have now filed a motion with the court to exempt him from criminal liability under Part 4 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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