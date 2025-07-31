$41.770.02
The Budget Committee supported a new bill to increase defense spending

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The VR Budget Committee supported the bill to increase defense spending. This will resolve the issue of payments to military personnel and increased spending on defense forces.

The Budget Committee supported a new bill to increase defense spending

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget supported a new draft law on increasing defense expenditures. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of the committee, according to UNN.

Details

The Budget Committee has just supported the draft law on increasing defense expenditures. The robbery of Kyiv for UAH 8 billion was removed from this draft law. But this document resolves the issue of monetary allowance payments and increasing expenditures for defense forces.

- Honcharenko wrote.

The MP reported that the vote in the Rada would be held today immediately for the basis and in general.

Honcharenko also reported that Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke at the Committee.

If the budget changes are not adopted today, starting from August 15, there will be arrears in monetary allowance for servicemen.

- the MP quoted Shmyhal.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada will not be able to consider draft law No. 13439-3 on budget amendments today. Instead, a new draft law No. 13573 on amendments to the 2025 budget has been registered, which includes only an increase in expenditures for the defense sector.

It is proposed to increase expenditures for the defense sector by UAH 412.3 billion, of which UAH 115 billion is for monetary allowance for servicemen of all Defense Forces, UAH 216 billion is for the purchase and production of weapons, military equipment, and drones. The rest is for other needs of the army.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarPolitics
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Verkhovna Rada
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv